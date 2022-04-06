Weather forces change in water delivery date

TWIN FALLS — Mother Nature is fond of surprises.

Several days of warmer weather combined with very windy conditions have forced the Twin Falls Canal Co. to change the water delivery date. On Monday, Twin Falls recorded gusts up to 61 mph.

Previously slated for April 25, the company moved the water delivery date one week earlier to April 18.

“Out-guessing mother nature and future weather conditions is always difficult in the spring but TFCC’s goal is always to ensure water users have the supply they need, when they need it,” canal general manager Jay Barlogi said in an email.

Idaho is in for a tough growing year. Currently, more than 44% of the state is under severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. This category is linked to a shorter grazing season, unharvested crops and significant water curtailments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0