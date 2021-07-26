Water board discusses aquifer and $10 million agreement

TWIN FALLS — In the past six years, the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer gained 2.5 million acre-feet of storage.

The Idaho Water Resource Board met Thursday and Friday in Twin Falls for their regular meeting and discussed the changing water levels.

Although the aquifer has increased overall, more than 550,000 acre-feet was lost from 2020 to 2021, said Mike McVay, an Idaho Department of Water Resources hydrologist.

“Nature still rules the roost and we have to deal with her,” McVay said.

The aquifer supplies drinking water to about 300,000 people and irrigation water to more than 2 million agricultural areas, according to IDWR.

Volume increases can be attributed to recharge efforts by the board and the 2015 settlement of Eastern Snake Plain groundwater users, McVay said. After decades of declining aquifer levels, groundwater irrigations agreed to collectively reduce pumping.

“Aquifer management has substantially improved the level,” said Noah Stewart-Maddox, a hydrogeologist with IDWR.

Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler spoke at the meeting during the public comment period. He brought forth an agreement the city made in 2008.