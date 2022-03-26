Watch now: Spring is heating up. Canal companies prepare for irrigation season

TWIN FALLS — Ditch burning is one of the few times when seeing smoke is a good thing.

Twin Falls Canal Co. has started its annual three weeks of burning ditches and laterals to ensure a successful irrigation season.

What would happen if they chose not to clean the water channels?

“We would have a catastrophe,” Twin Falls Watermaster Troy Jones said. “There would be water everywhere, running over the roads, through houses.”

Careful burning allows the company to remove grass and weeds that would block the flow of irrigation water. It also allows the company to see any problem areas that might be hiding in the grass and weeds.

“Maybe where a rock chuck dug a big hole and you wouldn’t have seen it if the weeds were there,” Jones said. “Now you can see it and we can get a machine over there to collapse the hole and fill it in.”

Residents can help the crews by clearing a space at least 16 feet back from the bank of the channel, he said. Watching out for pipes and other debris can slow crews down.

The company also asks residents to keep pets and kids away while they are working.

The Twin Falls Canal Co. has more than 100 miles of major canals and a thousand miles of laterals. The system provides irrigation for more than 200,000 acres of farmland in the Magic Valley.

Because of the sheer amount of land involved, the company is unable to provide notice of when and where burning will take place, Jones said.

“We can’t go knock door-to-door or make 10,000 phone calls,” he said.

Ditch riders, however, try to keep smoke away from houses and watch the wind for safety.

“It’s a pretty fun job,” ditch rider Austin Hafer said. “After a few weeks, it gets tiring though.”

Seeing proof of his hard work is the part he enjoys the best, Hafer said.

