BOISE — The Idaho Senate has confirmed former Gov. Butch Otter’s re-appointments of four members of the Idaho Water Resource Board: Peter Van Der Meulen of Hailey, Jeff Raybould of Rexburg, Dale Van Stone of Hope and Jo Ann Cole-Hansen of Lewiston.
Van Der Meulen is serving his third term representing the Wood River Valley region. A farmer from the Egin Bench area near Rexburg, Raybould is vice-chair of the Idaho Water Resource Board. He will also serve his third term on the board. Van Stone is serving his second term, serving District 1 in north Idaho. Cole-Hansen, chief financial officer of the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, was appointed to the board to serve out the final term of former water board member Chuck Cuddy of Orofino. She will start her second term on the board representing the north-central Idaho region.
The Idaho Water Resource Board is charged with formulating the Idaho State Water Plan to guide the development, management and use of the state’s water. The board engages in planning studies and water development projects to ensure a long-term sustainable water supply for Idaho’s citizens, farmers, ranchers, landowners, cities, commercial businesses and industry.
