BOISE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is seeking public input on its existing national conservation practice standards as part of implementing the 2018 Farm Bill.
“With the help of NRCS, agricultural producers across the country are taking voluntary steps to improve their operations while benefiting natural resources,” Chief Matthew Lohr said in a statement. “As part of our process of implementing the 2018 Farm Bill, we are asking agricultural producers, conservation partners and others to provide feedback on our practice standards in an effort to refine and enhance them.”
NRCS is requesting public comments on how to improve conservation practice standards that support programs such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and Conservation Stewardship Program, which help producers cover part of the costs for implementing these practices. The standards provide guidelines for planning, designing, installing, operating and maintaining conservation practices.
The comment period ends April 25. For more information, go to federalregister.gov/documents/ 2019/03/11/2019-04290/review-of-usda-natural-resources-conservation-service-national-conservation-practice-standards.
Comments may be submitted using any of the following methods:
- Go to the Federal eRulemaking Portal at regulations.gov. and follow instructions for submitting comments.
- Mail or hand-deliver to Public Comments Processing, Attention: National Environmental Engineer, Natural Resources Conservation Service, United States Department of Agriculture, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Room 6130-S, Washington, D.C. 20250.
For more information on how NRCS is implementing the Farm Bill, go to farmers.gov/farmbill.
