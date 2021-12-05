USDA economist sees strength in Chinese demand

Seth Meyer was appointed USDA’s Chief Economist in January of 2020, returning to USDA after two years. Prior to his return, Seth was a research professor and the associate director for the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI) at the University of Missouri.

Meyer grew up in eastern Iowa and has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Iowa State University and a Ph.D. in agricultural economics from the University of Missouri.

IFT: The first thing that comes to mind when thinking about crop demand is exports and trade. With the expiration of the Phase 1 trade deal coming up, do you feel things are going to change in our export market?

MEYER: Perhaps I tell this story too much, but you have to think back to where the sentiment was in August 2020 when prices were starting to rise. Before that point, despite the fact we had that trade deal, the sentiment was pretty negative from producers, but then the Chinese eventually came into the market with really robust export demand and really robust domestic demand. Prices really started to run. That’s something that really offered us that price boost to finish up the tail end of the 2020 harvest.

When one looks at the Chinese performance relative to the Phase 1 agreement, it’s a pretty good response. I think from a USDA standpoint, we think the Chinese will continue to come into our market. We just finished a record 12 months for U.S. agricultural exports, and a lot of that is the fact that China came back into our market. During trade friction, they got as low as our fifth largest trading partner, but they came roaring back to be our No. 1 trading partner by a lot. In the latest expectations by our foreign ag services, we’ll hold onto a lot of that trade, and as a result of that, prices will be really solid.

IFT: A concern for a lot of farmers is possible difficulties with supply and prices for inputs this year. Is that going to have a significant impact on the way the USDA views next year’s crop?

MEYER: Talking purely about the market intelligence aspect of this, clearly when we think about what acreage is going to be, you’ll run through some thought of where input prices are and where returns are on corn relative to soybeans. We did our first look at our baseline process in October and had 92 million acres of corn and 87 million acres of beans. Corn is still holding a lot of its area.

When you look at returns, even with higher fertilizer prices for a more nitrogen-intensive crop like corn, it’s still keeping a lot of those corn acres in now. Fertilizer is continuing to rise, but so has many of the lines in a producer’s budget, so we’ll clearly consider and evaluate that as we go on. We’ve seen harvest price futures strongly favor corn, and they need to do so to keep those acres in because of those more intense fertilizer price increases.

IFT: How much do these things impact what the USDA sees in forecasts?

MEYER: Early on, all you have is weather and economics — what do things look like planting and what are the comparative economics for this? Eventually NASS will go out and survey and farmers will respond with what they actually planted.

Weather always has final say in terms of how much corn and beans we actually get in.

IFT: Many producers in our area had better-than-expected yields on corn and soybeans. How are we looking as far as supply goes after this year, and do we see our stocks coming back to a number we are happy with?

MEYER: I think part of the reason we saw such good prices prior to this harvest is because we were running a bit tight, both domestically and globally. We ended up a little tighter than we thought we might be. It’s interesting because what led the charge higher on prices in October of 2020 was corn and beans, and they dragged wheat along with them. At some point we saw a shift where wheat has grown legs of its own and produced its own strength.

If you go north and west of Des Moines, there was some extreme drought, but if you go east of Des Moines — into Illinois and Indiana — there were record yields. That is part of what got us some moderation in prices. They are still good prices.

IFT: Looking ahead, we are still dealing with good prices, especially compared to a few years ago, but now we are seeing so many rising costs. Do we expect these higher prices to stick around for a little while?

MEYER: The price we forecast is the price received by farmers, so it tends to lag increases of the spot market because farmers will have already marketed some of the grain. The same works in the opposite way if prices fall through the floor — the prices received by farmers tend to follow that more slowly.

I noted that the last time I checked prices at Eddyville, Iowa, you could still get more than five bucks for corn for the crop you harvest in 2020. When I look at our own projections, we are looking at $4.80 corn and $11 beans when we did this in October. That would probably still favor corn a little bit in a crop budget.

I think it’s reasonable to expect, under normal conditions, a response both here and around the world. Maybe not a fall in demand, but some cooling relative to the jump we had and not holding onto that. There’s an opportunity for softening prices, but not for the floor to collapse underneath them.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0