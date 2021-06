FILER — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration has opened an investigation into the death of a local man at a Filer seed processing plant.

Jordan Jeremiahsin Akau, 45, died when a 2,000 pound bag of seed fell on him. Paramedics were called but he died of his injuries at the scene.

The investigation could take up to six months, OSHA said.

Filer Police Department is not looking into the incident.

