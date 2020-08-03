U of I research dairy project launch meeting draws contractors, cooperators

The two lead contractors for the project are McAlvain Construction of Boise and Keller Associates, which has offices in several Idaho cities. McAlvain will serve as general contractor and formed a team that includes Standley and Co. and Mike Roth, a longtime dairy producer. Keller’s team includes AgProfessionals and Lombard Conrad Architects.

Leaders of both companies said their longstanding ties to the state and the university give them the expertise to tackle the project.

A $10 million U.S. Department of Agriculture research grant announced earlier in July will fund projects by 21 faculty in agriculture and engineering to explore the bioeconomy created by the dairy industry.

“There may be a time when the water and the nutrients from dairies will be worth as much as the milk they produce,” said CALS Associate Dean for Research Mark McGuire. He leads the USDA project and serves as Idaho Agricultural Experiment Station director.

A dairy scientist, McGuire said the key to successfully designing the new research dairy will require flexibility to adapt as the agricultural industry changes and science evolves. Another need — gathering electronic data — will require innovative thinking.