Twin Falls couple encourages people to mind their beeswax on Bee Day

For more than a decade they’ve also hosted Bee Day, when hundreds of new and veteran beekeepers from surrounding states eagerly come to the Tubbs’ farm to pick up preordered packages of bees. The twelfth annual Bee Day will be April 23 from noon to 6 p.m. and April 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The couple estimates that this year they’ll have more than a thousand attendees, who will attend workshops, observe bees up close, enjoy games for the kids, including the ducky raceway, and savor raspberry honey pulled pork. A detailed list of events can be found on their website.

Clearly, the couple’s interest goes far beyond the sale. They go the extra mile to assist beekeepers to be successful and responsible with their bees as well as help the general public to be bee activists.

The free workshops and activities for the whole family teach bee owners and the public about these hardworking critters essential to our food supply. A special joy for the Tubbs is watching people’s fear of bees give way to fascination. They see it over and over again on Bee Day and during teaching opportunities throughout the year. Kirk built a small enclosure with large windows for his bee observation area so that the public could view the pollinators at work without fear of being stung.