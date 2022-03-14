Twin Falls Canal Co. reduces shares, delays start

TWIN FALLS — The canal company hopes to delay the start of water deliveries next month and will reduce water shares, its general manager said Monday.

Water shares will start at five-eighths of an inch, Twin Falls Canal Co. general manager Jay Barlogi said. In better water years, shares typically start out at three-quarters of an inch.

"Only in a real short year do we start with less than three-quarters," Barlogi said.

Drought conditions in 2021 were "unprecedented in recent memory," according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources. The canal company was forced to reduce shares twice, finally reaching a half-inch per share in August.

Last year was the 15th driest year Twin Falls has experienced since the town's inception, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"Last year was tough," Barlogi said, "but this year is potentially shaping up to be tougher."

Typically, headgates at Murtaugh Lake release irrigation into the canal system around April 15. This year's start, however, could be delayed to allow the American Falls Reservoir to fill.

"The earlier we all start drawing water, the earlier that natural flow can no longer contribute to reservoir fill," Barlogi said.

Reservoirs across the state are going into the growing season with low carryover. Magic Reservoir, which often carries 50,000 to 70,000 acre-feet from one irrigation season to the next, held about 8,000 acre-feet in October.

Barlogi said the start date depends on farmers' needs and the weather.

"Right now we are watching and waiting," he said.

