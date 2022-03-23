Twin Falls Canal Co. picks water delivery date

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Canal Co. announced this week that water delivery will begin on April 25.

Typically, headgates at Murtaugh Lake release irrigation into the canal system around April 15. Low water supply and persistent drought conditions have forced a delayed start this year, general manager Jay Barlogi said.

Farmers are encouraged to coordinate planting dates to meet the delayed start, Barlogi said.

The company previously announced that water shares will start at five-eights of an inch instead of the usual three-quarters of an inch.

Water conditions across the state have declined since January. More than 83% of the state is under moderate drought or worse, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

