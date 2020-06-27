Turning manure into money: University of Idaho gets $10 million to research manure, help dairymen

TWIN FALLS — The University of Idaho got a $10-million grant this week to study how to make manure worth more money.
“We’re going to be looking at how to develop business opportunities on dairies,” said Mark McGuire, University of Idaho associate dean and director for the Idaho Agricultural Experiment Station.
The five-year U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant will be used to research new ways to turn manure into valuable types of fertilizer and to study the effectiveness of those fertilizers on crops. The study will also look at how to develop business plans and marketing for manure, as well as ways to turn manure into products such as plastics.
The project is connected to the Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE) which includes a 2,000-head, 540-acre research dairy in Rupert, a visitor center in Jerome and food science research at the College of Southern Idaho. Work on the CAFE is scheduled to wrap up in 2023, although soil sampling at the research dairy has already begun.
There are several parts to the $10-million study, but one of the main ideas will be to research ways to extract different nutrients from manure.
Manure is generally put on fields as-is, but the idea here is to make specific kinds of fertilizer from the cow waste. Unlike some chemical fertilizers, where the component parts are mined, these fertilizers will simply be derived from manure and will contain organic matter.
“We will be taking the manure extract from three different approaches and looking at how well it supports the growth of alfalfa, corn, potatoes, sugar beets and barley,” McGuire said.
Figuring out new ways to make effective manure-based fertilizers could bring new revenue streams to Idaho dairymen, most of whom are in the Magic Valley. In addition to making more specific fertilizers, McGuire explained that these products will be as dry, or drier, than manure.
Even though manure is, on its own, a good fertilizer, it’s very heavy in its natural form. Removing the water from it will make it more valuable, McGuire said. It’ll be easier to transport.
As with methane digesters, making more use out of manure could give dairymen a new source of income. It might be possible in the future for dairies to sell their manure to businesses who come onto the farm and process the waste.
A cow waits for its breakfast in October in Filer. The University of Idaho received a $10-million grant to study manure this week, and the school hopes to use that money to find new manure revenue streams for dairies.