Turning manure into money: University of Idaho gets $10 million to research manure, help dairymen

TWIN FALLS — The University of Idaho got a $10-million grant this week to study how to make manure worth more money.

“We’re going to be looking at how to develop business opportunities on dairies,” said Mark McGuire, University of Idaho associate dean and director for the Idaho Agricultural Experiment Station.

The five-year U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant will be used to research new ways to turn manure into valuable types of fertilizer and to study the effectiveness of those fertilizers on crops. The study will also look at how to develop business plans and marketing for manure, as well as ways to turn manure into products such as plastics.

The project is connected to the Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE) which includes a 2,000-head, 540-acre research dairy in Rupert, a visitor center in Jerome and food science research at the College of Southern Idaho. Work on the CAFE is scheduled to wrap up in 2023, although soil sampling at the research dairy has already begun.

There are several parts to the $10-million study, but one of the main ideas will be to research ways to extract different nutrients from manure.