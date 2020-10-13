Tumultuous times for Magic Valley dairy

The direct payments were a lifeline for many Magic Valley farmers.

“I’d be done (without them),” Azevedo said. “That helped tremendously.”

Payments went to most types of Magic Valley producers, although there were snags — potato growers and aquaculture farmers didn’t qualify at first, for instance. According to documents given to the Times-News through a Freedom of Information Act request at the end of July, Magic Valley producers had received $34 million in direct CARES Act payments.

The largest payments went to dairies, which typically have expensive overhead costs. Three Magic Valley dairies received $600,000 each, distributed through the USDA. Most of the bigger payments — the 113 in the six-figure range — went to dairies. The maximum individual payment was $250,000, but some operations are split among multiple partners, so they qualified for multiple payments.

On the other extreme, some producers received just $73.60. The average payment for a Magic Valley farmer was $47,000, while the median was around $9,000. There were 733 payments to Magic Valley producers, but many producers received multiple payments.