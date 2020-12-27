Trump Administration effort to lower H-2A wages looks doomed

An Idaho necessity

Magic Valley farmers need the H-2A program — without it they wouldn’t be able to find workers. South-central Idaho farmers employed 1,249 H-2A workers in 2019 while Idaho as a whole employed 4,433.

This year, Idaho farmers employed 3,656 H-2A workers between January and September, according to the United Farm Workers’ lawsuit.

Idaho farmers say even though ag jobs pay fairly well — H-2A workers earn a minimum of $13.62 an hour and get free housing and transportation if they want it — U.S. workers are unwilling to work on farms.