Troubled waters for Magic Valley aquaculture: Restaurant closures and slowdowns have decimated market

There are other biological limitations.

“We raise fish to the limit of the capacity of the oxygen in the water,” Ray said. “If you don’t harvest them, your inventory builds up higher than the oxygen level in the water will carry the fish. They either die, or you get them out of there or you quit feeding them.”

So farmers are, in many cases, putting their fish on maintenance diets, feeding them less or differently, to prevent them from growing.

And because some farms will stop adding new fish to their raceways, there’s likely to be a supply shortage a year from now.

Campbell said if the situation doesn’t get better, he’s going to have to stop raising new fish even though that would mean sometime next year he won’t have any to sell.

Federal failures

In the wake of the pandemic, the federal government has rolled out a host of new programs to help people and industries that have lost money because of COVID-19.