Trailing of the Sheep Festival canceled

KETCHUM — The Board of Directors of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival has announced cancellation of the 2020 Festival.
“We made this decision with great thought and heavy hearts, but we have a moral obligation for the safety of everyone involved to cancel this year’s event due to the COVID-19 public health pandemic,” Board President, John Peavey, said in a Friday statement. “But we will be back, better than ever, to celebrate our milestone 25th Anniversary, October 6 to 10, 2021.”
The cancelation means a loss of $4.5 million in economic impact on the community.
“It is our hope that you support the local community any way you can and celebrate the sheep in your own way as you see them passing through town,” Peavey said. “The sheep trailing tradition has been going on in the Wood River Valley for over 150 years and since we can’t formally celebrate this 24th year of the Festival in our typical grand style, we hope you will capture your favorite photos and create your own memories.”
Festival organizers encouraged people to read about the history of the sheep industry on its website, trailingofthesheep.org.
“The lamb industry was hit especially hard when people could not dine at restaurants due to closure,” said Festival Executive Director Laura Musbach Drake. “As it is possible, we encourage you to again enjoy lamb dishes from your favorite eatery. It is also a great time to prepare lamb at home and the American Lamb Board’s website is full of cooking tips and tasty recipes.”
Details on the Festival’s plans for its 25th anniversary event, October 6-10, 2021, will be posted online.
