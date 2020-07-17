Trailing of the Sheep Festival canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KETCHUM — The Board of Directors of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival has announced cancellation of the 2020 Festival.

“We made this decision with great thought and heavy hearts, but we have a moral obligation for the safety of everyone involved to cancel this year’s event due to the COVID-19 public health pandemic,” Board President, John Peavey, said in a Friday statement. “But we will be back, better than ever, to celebrate our milestone 25th Anniversary, October 6 to 10, 2021.”

The cancelation means a loss of $4.5 million in economic impact on the community.

“It is our hope that you support the local community any way you can and celebrate the sheep in your own way as you see them passing through town,” Peavey said. “The sheep trailing tradition has been going on in the Wood River Valley for over 150 years and since we can’t formally celebrate this 24th year of the Festival in our typical grand style, we hope you will capture your favorite photos and create your own memories.”

Festival organizers encouraged people to read about the history of the sheep industry on its website, trailingofthesheep.org.