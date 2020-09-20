Time to vote: Yogurt giant giving workers half-day

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — With the U.S. possibly as politically divided as ever before, the 2020 presidential election was always going to be especially significant.

But it’ll be significant for more than political reasons. The coronavirus pandemic will tack on logistical challenges to the democratic voting process. Voting itself, in the physical sense, will be different.

Chobani is one of more than a thousand companies across the U.S. that will be giving workers paid time off on Election Day so they can cast their ballots. It’s part of the non-partisan Time to Vote initiative, which strives to increase voter participation.

Brandon Dansie, Chobani’s senior director of human resources, said he thinks the paid half-day off — or full-day if people want to volunteer at polling places — will be impactful. He expects a large number of the roughly 1,000 Chobani employees in Twin Falls will take advantage of the opportunity.

“I think it’s going to be very helpful,” Dansie said. “Monumentally helpful.”

The goal of increasing voter participation is important in general, Dansie said. But giving workers a wide range of time during the day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, is important for safety reasons this year.