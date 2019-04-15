With the arrival of warmer spring days Idaho’s 65 different species of noxious weeds are emerging into our landscapes. These damaging non-native invasive plants annually attack Idaho’s lands and waters, and now is a great time to start the fight against early invasions.
“County weed superintendents are already starting to report some species of noxious weeds that are emerging from the warming soil. That’s a clear warning to landowners and residents that they need to start their efforts to deal with noxious weeds before these weeds grow and become a major problem later in the year,” said Roger Batt, statewide coordinator for the Idaho Weed Awareness Campaign.
Every year the state of Idaho and private landowners spend about $30 million to control and manage the growth and spread of dozens of varieties of noxious weeds. Even worse is the annual $300 million in total economic impact from noxious and invasive plants.
Idahoans find themselves as the first line of defense against noxious weeds. To help Idahoans become more familiar with Idaho’s noxious weeds the Idaho Weed Awareness Campaign has a free Idaho Noxious Weed Booklet. This free booklet is loaded with color photos depicting Idaho’s noxious weeds in various stages of growth to help Idahoans identify Idaho’s noxious weeds.
Idahoans can request copies of the Idaho Noxious Weed Booklet by visiting the Idaho Weed Awareness Campaign’s Website at: www.idahoweedawareness.org, .net or .com and filling out the Idaho Noxious Weed Booklet request form online on the Campaign’s home page.
You can also request a copy of the booklet by calling the Idaho Noxious Weed Hotline Number at 1-844-WEEDSNO.
The campaign’s website also provides extensive information, photos, videos and other media material that are very helpful to people who need help in identifying noxious weeds and the best ways to control and manage noxious weed infestations.
“Noxious weeds are a serious threat to Idaho. Our best estimate is that more than 8 million acres of land in our state, both public and private, have noxious weed problems. Regrettably, many of those noxious weeds could have easily been eradicated when they first showed up. Instead they were allowed to proliferate for decades. That’s why it is so crucial to control and manage noxious weeds as soon as they appear in the spring,” Batt added.
