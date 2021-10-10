Through pumpkin patch, farmers share industry

When Matt and Kelly Moreland welcome people out to their farm in Cass County, they want it to be a place that celebrates the history of farming and the ideas people have about farm life. Matt Moreland says their agritourism operation, called Red Barn Ranch, embraces that farm heritage.

“We try to be everyone’s vision or picture of grandpa’s farm,” he says.

Red Barn Ranch started as a u-pick pumpkin patch, and grew into a variety of activities, including a petting zoo, playground equipment built out of farm materials and live music on some days. Moreland says the farm has six buildings built from 1918 to the early 1930s, and it is a diversified farm.

“We are a working farm,” he says. “I raise cattle, hogs, corn and soybeans, and of course I grow the pumpkins.”

Moreland says he didn’t set out to have an agritourism venture, but it grew into one.

“We sort of got into this accidentally,” he says.

He bought a farm in the area where his family farms, and it had several 3- to 5-acre paddocks that had been part of a rotational grazing operation.