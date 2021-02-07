This GOP congressman wants to remove 4 dams to save Idaho’s salmon. It’ll cost billions.

ENVIRONMENTALISTS WOULD LOSE LEVERAGE

Environmental groups would have to give up the tool that has given them the most leverage to force the region to try to save salmon: lawsuits alleging violations of federal environmental-protection laws. The groups are not happy about that, but are willing to give it a try.

“The dams aren’t going to come out without an agreement on certainty,” said David Moryc, associate director at American Rivers, a national group pushing for river restoration. “We’re committed to providing that kind of certainty to get this thing done.”

The details of the litigation moratorium will be critical, said Kurt Miller, executive director of Northwest River Partners, which represents electric utilities, shippers and others who have defended the dams. The moratorium would have to include not only the Endangered Species Act but also the Clean Water Act.

Overall, Miller said Simpson has listened to people’s concerns and recognized the value of the four dams.

“It’s a serious plan at a unique time and it deserves to be vetted and heard,” Miller said in an interview.

MAVERICK CONSERVATIVE WHO HAS PROTECTED NATURE BEFORE