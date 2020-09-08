These kids aren't afraid of the longhorns

Shyanne dodged the longhorn’s swinging head, but she never backed down. It wouldn’t be the first time she’s caught a horn to the face.

“It doesn’t make me scared of him,” Shyanne said. “I just smile through it and have confidence. This has given me a lot of confidence.”

Instead, she pushed her shoulder into Magnum’s neck, pushing him into the show ring.

This is the first year Shyanne has shown longhorn at the fair. But you wouldn’t know it. Even the judge of the senior showmanship category was impressed and awarded her second place, her first award ever in longhorn.

“You are all so excellent show women and men,” the judge said. “You’ve all got a great foundation and base, and it will only get better as you go along.”

Aliee Wilkes, 9, of Twin Falls stood next to her longhorn Bailey’s Irish Cream, waiting for her turn to take the arena. Wilkes also shows goats and chickens

She likes showing longhorns because they are so interesting.

“They eat minerals and it helps their horns grow smooth and long,” Aliee said. “She will rub her horn up and down. It’s a sign of affection.”