These kids aren't afraid of the longhorns

FILER — In some ways, a longhorn is like an oversized dog — just with really huge horns.
They like treats.
They are fond of their owners. Sometimes only their owners.
And rubbing their bellies helps calm them down.
Which is especially helpful in the show ring when you’re outweighed and eye-level with horns spanning 4 feet wide from tip to tip.
On Sunday morning, 4-H and FFA members prepped their longhorns — brushing tails and wiping last-minute dirty spots — in stalls of the Twin Falls County Fair. The longhorn show was one of the last animal shows before the fair wrapped up Monday in Filer.
Shyanne Lee, 17, of Twin Falls, held a firm hand on her longhorn Magnum’s harness, trying to lead him into the ring. But Magnum wasn’t going to go easily. He swung his head low, his curved horn barely missing Shyanne’s face.
The Texas longhorns are a breed of cattle known for its horns, which can extend more than 70 inches from tip to tip. The world record for Texas longhorns was set by a longhorn named Poncho Via in 2019. His horns measured in at 10 feet and 7.4 inches from tip to tip.
The longhorns at the fair weren’t quite that large, but the youth showing them still had to handle them with a mixture of sheer force and respect.
Shyanne dodged the longhorn’s swinging head, but she never backed down. It wouldn’t be the first time she’s caught a horn to the face.
“It doesn’t make me scared of him,” Shyanne said. “I just smile through it and have confidence. This has given me a lot of confidence.”
Instead, she pushed her shoulder into Magnum’s neck, pushing him into the show ring.
This is the first year Shyanne has shown longhorn at the fair. But you wouldn’t know it. Even the judge of the senior showmanship category was impressed and awarded her second place, her first award ever in longhorn.
“You are all so excellent show women and men,” the judge said. “You’ve all got a great foundation and base, and it will only get better as you go along.”
Aliee Wilkes, 9, of Twin Falls stood next to her longhorn Bailey’s Irish Cream, waiting for her turn to take the arena. Wilkes also shows goats and chickens
She likes showing longhorns because they are so interesting.
“They eat minerals and it helps their horns grow smooth and long,” Aliee said. “She will rub her horn up and down. It’s a sign of affection.”
Longhorns have “safe spots,” which make getting hit by a horn less likely, Aliee shared. Staying by their shoulder is safe. Go by their stomach and you’ll probably get hit.
Bailey’s Irish Cream also loves her snacks. Aliee said her cow’s favorites are Pringles, Pop-Tarts and root beer floats.
“We spend more money on snacks for the cows than the kids,” said Aliee’s mother, Chelsee Wilkes.
And if they don’t get fed by their dinnertime, the longhorns get mad.
“They eat before we eat,” Chelsee said.
As each youth took their longhorn out of their stall, people cleared a path.
“Don’t get too close,” someone warned others.
Aliee’s brother Gabe Wilson, 12, also knows the joys of raising longhorn, and the precautions one must take.
“This scar right here is from her,” Gabe said, touching a small scar under his bottom lip. “It was because I wasn’t paying attention. She was swatting at flies.”
Gabe said he named his longhorn Freedom because it suited her.
“She doesn’t like other people,” Gabe said. “She’s more my cow.”
Inside the show ring, Freedom put Gabe to the test. She pulled, Gabe pulled harder.
The judge once again took notice of the showdown with more words of encouragement.
“You’ve hung in there and kept your patience,” he said. “Good job.”
