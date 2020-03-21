The water must flow: Twin Falls Canal Co. opens headgates ahead of irrigation season

MURTAUGH — Even in the midst of a pandemic, some traditions carry on.

The 116th annual opening of the Main Line headgates at Murtaugh Lake on Friday marked the start of the irrigation season.

Twin Falls Canal Co. General Manager Brian Olmstead said the canal company can’t afford to have workers stay home during the COVID-19 outbreak, because without functioning canals, the Magic Valley can’t produce food.

“We’re critical infrastructure,” Olmstead said. “My guys have to come to work every day.”

It takes about three weeks to get the canals and ditches up and running again. Farmers will be able to start irrigating in mid-April. Precipitation has been good this year for the Upper Snake River Basin, Olmstead said. Water levels are 8% above average. Shoshone Falls is running at 5,000 cubic feet per second — that’s a decent flow at this time of year.

“The reservoirs are clear full,” Olmstead said.

Last year was also a good water year, Olmstead said, at about 10% above average.

“Most of the last few years we’ve been normal or above,” he said.