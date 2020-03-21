The water must flow: Twin Falls Canal Co. opens headgates ahead of irrigation season

MURTAUGH — Even in the midst of a pandemic, some traditions carry on.
The 116th annual opening of the Main Line headgates at Murtaugh Lake on Friday marked the start of the irrigation season.
Twin Falls Canal Co. General Manager Brian Olmstead said the canal company can’t afford to have workers stay home during the COVID-19 outbreak, because without functioning canals, the Magic Valley can’t produce food.
“We’re critical infrastructure,” Olmstead said. “My guys have to come to work every day.”
It takes about three weeks to get the canals and ditches up and running again. Farmers will be able to start irrigating in mid-April. Precipitation has been good this year for the Upper Snake River Basin, Olmstead said. Water levels are 8% above average. Shoshone Falls is running at 5,000 cubic feet per second — that’s a decent flow at this time of year.
“The reservoirs are clear full,” Olmstead said.
Last year was also a good water year, Olmstead said, at about 10% above average.
“Most of the last few years we’ve been normal or above,” he said.
Olmstead credited the state’s cloud seeding program — Idaho Power invests significant funds into cloud seeding to increase flows for its hydroelectric dams — for the good water years.
You can seed clouds either by plane or from the ground, but the process entails releasing particles — often silver iodide — into clouds that are between 0 and 10 degrees. The introduced particles give the water droplets within the cloud something to bond to — and that leads to snowflakes.
Artificially creating more snowfall can help build up snowpack, which then melts in the spring and flows into the Snake.
“They think (cloud seeding) makes a several hundred thousand acre-foot difference,” Olmstead said. “That seems to be part of the reason we’re not having many of the below-normal snowpacks.”
Olmstead also noted that the past few winters have had good natural snowfall.
The Twin Falls Canal Co. brings water to several thousand Magic Valley farmers, maintains 110 miles of canals and makes possible the irrigation of 202,000 acres of land.
“We deliver something over a million acre-feet each year to the farmers,” Olmstead said.