The research dairy in Rupert is moo-ving forward

TWIN FALLS — Cows on a merry-go-round. Coffee cups made out of manure. The University of Idaho’s Center for Food Agriculture and the Environment (CAFE) research dairy has big plans.

Business Plus members were updated on the project at its quarterly meeting by Brent Olmstead, University of Idaho College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ director of government and external relations.

“Rather than studying the front end of the cow, we want to do a lot of studies on the back end of the cow,” Olmstead said. “That’s where most of the problems are.”

The dairy will hold 2,000 cows and provide researchers with opportunities to study animal health, manure, water usage and more.

In July the university selected the DeLaval rotary milking system to be installed after the dairy is completed. Olmstead said this system is reflective of where the industry is headed in terms of robotic milking.

University of Idaho researchers have also been on-site in Rupert, collecting soil samples to create a baseline before cows arrive on the property. So far they have taken 8 tons of soil, he said.