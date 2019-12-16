HAZELTON — There's a lake a bit north of Hazleton and Eden, but something about it seems odd. There aren't any trees lining its edge and there's no beach or dock. There are two lonely looking trees, half-submerged, standing in the middle.
Magic Valley farmers will at some point use this water to grow crops. In the coming years, it will likely become an increasingly important player in Idaho's economy as a whole. Some of this water will eventually flow out of Twin Falls residents’ taps.
“It serves all of us in the southern Idaho community,” North Side Canal Co. General Manager Alan Hansten said.
This lake, the Wilson Canyon recharge site, is just a month old, and it cost the Idaho Water Resource Board $1.3 million. The North Side Canal is carrying water diverted from the Snake River at Milner Dam to this spot, dumping 200 cubic feet per second onto what was, until mid-November, a small, dry basin in the middle of nowhere.
This water is now trickling down through the earth into the Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer, which extends from Ashton to King Hill.
The Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer has regained 1.6 million acre feet of water in the past three years. But those gains are mostly due to beneficial weather conditions, and with water likely to become increasingly scarce throughout the West, Idaho leaders want to replenish the aquifer even more.
Investing in recharging the Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer now, with projects such as the Wilson Canyon recharge site, is going to save Idaho a lot of money down the road, Idaho Department of Water Resources Recharge Project Manager Wesley Hipke said.
“Water’s going to become more precious and more in demand,” Hipke said. “There’s going to be dry years in the future.”
Replenishing an ailing aquifer
Since the 1950s, the Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer has lost about 200,000 acre feet per year. In a state as ag-dependent as Idaho, water availability is paramount, so the disappearance of a trustworthy groundwater source wasn't just a nuisance, it threatened the Gem State’s way of life.
Five years ago, state leaders began taking meaningful steps to address the problem.
The state charged the Idaho Water Resource Board with replenishing the aquifer by 250,000 acre-feet per year. The best way to do that, the Idaho Water Resource Board determined, was by diverting water from the Snake River in the winter months, when farmers’ needs are far lower, and carrying it to places — recharge sites — where that water would seep through the ground into the aquifer.
Those recharge sites don’t have to be fancy to be effective: Wilson Canyon had been nothing more than a low-lying spot in the desert.
The $1.3 million Wilson Canyon recharge site is ideal because it's close to the North Side Canal Co.’s Main Line and sits atop porous lava rock. At the Milepost 31 recharge site, off the Milner-Gooding Canal, water flows through the ground at a blistering 200-feet-per-day pace.
Hipke noted that even though the water travels quickly, tests show the ground is still filtering out harmful bacteria and the recharge site is not negatively impacting groundwater quality.
The Wilson Canyon recharge site can handle 330 cubic feet per second, but is currently taking on 230 cfs. The Bureau of Land Management owns the land and the Idaho Water Resource Board has an easement for the 54-acre site, but right now much of that land is dry. It’ll take more water to fill up the first basin, but once that basin fills, water will spill over, travel down a channel, and form other small lakes.
The Idaho Water Resource Board only has one recharge site that can take more water than Wilson Canyon. That’s the Milepost 31 recharge site, which can handle 650 cfs.
Since the Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer Managed Recharge program started on big projects five years ago, the state has spent roughly $20 million on recharge sites and infrastructure improvements.
There were $3.49 million of infrastructure improvements for the North Side Canal Co.’s Main Line because it’s not feasible to run freezing water through the North Side Canal Co.’s hydroelectric plants in the winter — now there are small loops where water can bypass the hydroelectric plants.
Low-hanging fruit
In 2014, there was about 200 cfs of winter canal capacity available for recharge. After the roughly $20 million in state investment on infrastructure and recharge sites, there’s now 1,530 cfs of capacity.
Hipke said it’s hard to know exactly how much the aquifer and the state need because he can’t know with precision what the weather’s going to be like in the coming years and decades.
In dry years, for example, he knows he’ll only be able to recharge the aquifer about 150,000 acre feet per year, well short of the state’s annual 250,000 acre feet goal. But he estimates an additional 400 to 500 cfs of capacity would put Idaho in a good spot.
Unfortunately, finding more sites such as Wilson Canyon, in order to grow that capacity, isn’t going to be easy.
“There aren’t many of these types of sites left,” Hipke said. “Moving forward it’s going to get tougher. We got all the low-hanging fruit.”
