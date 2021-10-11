Space remains for conventional tillage as trends change

“It’s very easy to kill with a disk and field cultivator,” Mugge said. “I make a lot of trips, but those trips are fast and light. I’m trying to lose as little soil as possible.”

Mugge said conventional tillage is the best option for weed control on his farm. Being an organic farmer, he doesn’t have access to the herbicides that other farmers may use. He also said it fits in his farm’s rotation. He said they’ve come to this schedule after years of trial and error, particularly after becoming organic 20 years ago.

“That’s why I have to cultivate everything,” he said. “I rotate tillage systems (each year), I rotate fall crops, I rotate cover crops, and I think that’s all important.”

Mugge said something he wants to continue doing is removing passes across his land. Going full tillage every three years is a start, but he said organic farmers sometimes catch flack for using too much energy with their tillage. On average, he said, organic farms will use less fossil fuels than conventional farms.

“It’s mainly because of nitrogen fertilizer,” he said. “Fossil fuel energy goes to making anhydrous ammonia, and I don’t use any of that. I use my red clover and animal manure. From a fossil fuel part of the equation, I’m doing OK.”