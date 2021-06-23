Soil, water and underwear: Farmers learn how to keep soil healthy

BUHL — Holding a dirty pair of men’s underwear might not seem like a part of a discussion on soil health. But that’s what University of Idaho Nutrient and Waste Management Extension Specialist Linda Schott did anyway Tuesday.

To test soil microbial activity, Schott planted pure cotton underwear in different fields throughout south-central Idaho. After eight weeks the underwear was removed and pairs with more deterioration meant more microbial activity. In some cases, the only thing left was the seams and waistband, which are harder to break down.

“I have some pairs here that you can take home — not for your personal use — and you can bury it in your field,” Schott said to laughter.

Schott’s presentation was part of the Balanced Rock Soil Conservation District’s field day in Buhl. The event focused on water management, including sprinkler maintenance, variable rate irrigation, and the impact of water on soil health.

She also covered the five soil health principles: maximize species diversity, minimize disturbance, maximize cover, keep living roots and incorporate livestock and manure.