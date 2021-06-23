Soil, water and underwear: Farmers learn how to keep soil healthy

BUHL — Holding a dirty pair of men’s underwear might not seem like a part of a discussion on soil health. But that’s what University of Idaho Nutrient and Waste Management Extension Specialist Linda Schott did anyway Tuesday.
To test soil microbial activity, Schott planted pure cotton underwear in different fields throughout south-central Idaho. After eight weeks the underwear was removed and pairs with more deterioration meant more microbial activity. In some cases, the only thing left was the seams and waistband, which are harder to break down.
“I have some pairs here that you can take home — not for your personal use — and you can bury it in your field,” Schott said to laughter.
Schott’s presentation was part of the Balanced Rock Soil Conservation District’s field day in Buhl. The event focused on water management, including sprinkler maintenance, variable rate irrigation, and the impact of water on soil health.
She also covered the five soil health principles: maximize species diversity, minimize disturbance, maximize cover, keep living roots and incorporate livestock and manure.
Local farmers, Twin Falls Senator Lee Heider, Natural Resource Conservation Service staff, and Balanced Rock Soil Conservation District staff gathered on Barry Duelke’s farm. Duelke has had success using cover crops and no-till agriculture.
He bought his farm in 1984 and tried to bring it back from being abandoned. His business is sheep and through that commodity, he was able to help rebuild his soil health.
Duelke focused on incorporating manure and using a multi-seed mixture in his pasture. He also installed a center pivot to increase his water use efficiency.
Mike Cothern, a resource conservationist, said Duelke’s soil looked wonderful.
“The more it looks like cottage cheese the better,” he said while holding a chunk of soil.
In addition to learning about soil health, Ryan Pereira from Simon and Butler Irrigation shared the importance of irrigation system management.
“I just can’t stress this enough to everyone, sprinkler maintenance is key,” Pereira said.
He referenced a University of Idaho study that found pivot irrigation systems with brand new sprinkler equipment had higher efficiency and yields than older equipment. The study focused on potatoes and found an 8% increase in yield.