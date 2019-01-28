Try 1 month for 99¢
Soil Health

The root systems of cover crops are seen in this courtesy photo.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF EAST AND WEST CASSIA SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICTS

BURLEY — For farmers interested in finding answers to soil health problems, the fifth annual Soil Health Workshop will be held Feb. 6 in Burley.

The free educational workshop will host experienced presenters: soil health specialist Jay Fuhrer, cover crop seed expert Keith Berns, dairy consultant Dr. Shane Holt, University of Idaho Extension pesticide educator Joel Packham, plus Kent Whittig and several local farmers sharing their experiences improving soil health.

Seating is limited. To register for the workshop, call 208-572-3369 or email ewcswcd@gmail.com or go to minicassiaswcd.com. An RSVP will be appreciated.

