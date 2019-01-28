BURLEY — For farmers interested in finding answers to soil health problems, the fifth annual Soil Health Workshop will be held Feb. 6 in Burley.
The free educational workshop will host experienced presenters: soil health specialist Jay Fuhrer, cover crop seed expert Keith Berns, dairy consultant Dr. Shane Holt, University of Idaho Extension pesticide educator Joel Packham, plus Kent Whittig and several local farmers sharing their experiences improving soil health.
Seating is limited. To register for the workshop, call 208-572-3369 or email ewcswcd@gmail.com or go to minicassiaswcd.com. An RSVP will be appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.