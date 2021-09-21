Snowball effect: Farmer dealing with eagle depredation still waits for reimbursement

Matthews is aware his case is unusual; he’s a member of the Twin Falls County Committee, the same body that signs off on LIP claims. Because of this, he has recused himself from the decision-making process.

“There is no reason for this to be months later and nothing has happened,” Matthews said. “I am hoping we (the committee) never treat other producers this way.”

The Times-News asked the agency why his case has yet to be approved.

“Due to privacy protocol, we cannot discuss application or payment status for individual producers,” a national USDA spokesperson wrote in an email to the Times-News.

The whole ordeal has taken a toll on the farming family. Matthews’ wife, Becca, continues to document their operations in YouTube videos.

“You can feel the pain in her voice as she’s recording some of those,” he said.

Matthews never expected his story to receive national attention. News outlets including The San Francisco Chronicle, Field and Stream, Montana Outdoor and Fox News retold his story in June after it was reported by the Times-News.

+2 Bald eagles kill 54 sheep at Magic Valley farm A pair of bald eagles have killed 54 sheep at a Magic Valley farm costing the owner more than $7,500.

Great Pyrenees dogs, bred to guard livestock, roam the Matthews property to protect the herd.