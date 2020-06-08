Small meat producers doing well, as larger producers struggle amid coronavirus pandemic

High demand

Brecca Hipwell, of Hipwell Ranch near Grand View, said its sales have doubled this year because of the pandemic.

While the increased sales provide a boost in revenue, Hipwell said the increase has also caused the small family ranch some problems. She said as they have had an increase in demand, they have been needing to butcher more animals, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture butcher they typically use in Nampa has been backed up with work until January.

“We are not set up for turning beef into cuts of meat,” Hipwell said. “There is one USDA butcher in the Treasure Valley that does custom beef and that is who we work with, and now we can’t get to them until January.”

That butcher, Northwest Premium Meats, declined Friday and Wednesday to do an interview with the Idaho Press due to the number of customers in the shop.

Hipwell said the butcher’s schedule was the one thing she overlooked during their pandemic response. “As things were kicking up and we were butchering more beef, I didn’t look at scheduling, and then later when I called to do my rescheduling there was no room,” Hipwell said.