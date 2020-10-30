Shoshone Dairy pleads guilty to releasing manure into Milner-Gooding Canal

BOISE — A Shoshone dairy and its owner have agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor after it allowed manure to get into a canal during 2017's record floods.

4 Brothers Dairy and owner Andrew Fitzgerald, 60, pleaded guilty to unlawful discharge of pollutant into a water of the United States, a misdemeanor violation of the Clean Water Act, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis said Friday.

The dairy has more than 1,000 head of cattle and has wastewater lagoons adjacent to the Milner-Gooding Canal, which flows to the Malad River and on to the Snake and Columbia Rivers.

In February 2017, record precipitation, record snowpack and flooding lead to extreme runoff at the 4 Brothers property and the dairy discharged manure-laden water into the canal at three locations, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.

“My office takes very seriously the responsibility of protecting Idaho’s precious natural resources,” Davis said in the statement. “We will not hesitate to hold accountable any company or individual that pollutes United States waterways located in Idaho. This prosecution reflects what can be accomplished by working collaboratively with the EPA and our partner agencies in the State of Idaho.”

