Short supplies across agriculture change the game for 2022

In terms of phosphate, most of the globe’s fertilizer supply comes from mined deposits of the nutrient. In the U.S., Florida is the top producer. The state used to be a sea floor, making it high in calcium and phosphorous. Other low-lying areas like Morocco, which no longer supplies the U.S., and China have also been high producers of the fertilizer as well.

“Some say that our minable rock phosphate resources are limited, and that could lead to more discoveries, but current supplies are limited,” Bly said. “It changes so quickly, that you say one thing and in a week or two it’s totally changed.”

The more worrying effect of the fertilizer shortage is something that Bly advocates daily through his partnership with the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition. In South Dakota, he said, soil nutrient profiles are falling off the map, especially for things like potassium.

“Now we see soils that are needing considerable amounts of potassium,” he said. “We’re still taking minerals from the soil, it’s just the process that happens. Economically it’s not beneficial to replace all the nutrients that we take.”

Nutrients are a finite material in the soil, and as they began to “dry up” the average U.S. producer is, in a sense, “mining the soil” Bly said.