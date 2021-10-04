Short supplies across agriculture change the game for 2022

Last fall, supply lines for commodities like lumber, steel, fertilizer and fungicide saw major disruptions amidst the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and prices hit record highs.
This past spring, those three commodities had risen another 50%, with fertilizer leading the pack at a staggering 51% increase in cost since September 2020, according to the Agricultural Marketing Service. Ultimately, there is no timetable for the prices to return to pre-pandemic levels and some experts across the industry are estimating it never will.
Aaron Burke, the director of central U.S. crops with Atticus Crop Protection, began looking at the fungicide market with strained eyes back in December 2020. Supply lines dried up as Chinese imports slowed, something that the fertilizer industry has struggled with as well.
The problem in the fungicide industry, Burke said last spring, is that there is a three-step distribution system that was disrupted almost immediately. Between the distributor, retailer and producer, the crisis highlighted inefficiencies of the system.
“That inefficiency, especially with just-in-time inventory, has become unsustainable,” Burke said.
Fertilizer supplies were in short supply because numerous plants shut down during height of the pandemic. Part of the internal problem with fungicide supplies was shipping it from where it was produced in China, around provinces that were closed in order to get the product to port. It was a time consuming practice, then once the product was overseas, U.S. and national lockdowns continued to impact travel.
Atticus Crop Protection had product that was slated to come through Texas, but when they saw the backup, they rerouted it through New York, Burke said. In pervious years, retailer could typically acquire their product with a lead time of about 180 days. This spring, Atticus was lucky to get its products within a 220 day window.
That just didn’t fit in to farmer’s plans.
“If you’re spraying v3-v5 corn, that application window is closed when it gets to v10,” he said.
Many producers had to delay spraying fungicides from 2020 until 2021. Burke expected the “unnatural demand” to continue throughout the year.
“There is a lot of uncertainty and it could be first or second quarter of next year when we started to breathe bigger sighs of relief,” he said.
While the fungicide market is expected to return, the fertilizer industry is a different story. Andy Jung, the vice president of market and strategic analysis at the Mosaic Company, joined South Dakota Corn’s Farming 605 podcast in April to discuss how Mosaic – the largest potash and phosphate company in the U.S. – has been impacted by the pandemic.
As the pandemic raged, the Mosaic Company began to shutdown plants that were underperforming or had numerous COVID-19 cases. However, unlike other chemical productions, phosphate plants that shutdown in the U.S. do not reopen due to regulations of restarting the plant, Jung said.
As demand continued to rise for fertilizer, Jung said he expects supply to catch up, but not for a very long time. Jung estimates that the next wave of fertilizer production capacity opening for global use is likely three years away.
“Prices and margins incentivize new capacity to come online,” Jung said on the podcast.
However, he also estimated that prices have likely seen the top end.
“We won’t see another $200-300 run-up in those prices,” he said.
A side piece to the phosphate supply issue in the U.S. came from a wave of tariffs put on during the early days of the virus. Back in 2020, the U.S. government put tariffs on cheap imported Russian and Moroccan phosphate to curb what Jung said was an unsustainable market for U.S. phosphate producers.
“As those imports increased, it became more difficult for the U.S. to compete on its own soil,” said Ben Pratt, the senior vice president of public and government affairs for the Mosaic Company who joined Jung on the podcast. But the tariffs meant a short supply of phosphate.
What is fertilizer?
The big question that has been asked since the supply issues arose is “why?” A simple question, but a complicated answer, as Anthony Bly, the South Dakota State University Extension soil specialist, explained that our fertilizer production is a fossil fuel of sorts.
In terms of phosphate, most of the globe’s fertilizer supply comes from mined deposits of the nutrient. In the U.S., Florida is the top producer. The state used to be a sea floor, making it high in calcium and phosphorous. Other low-lying areas like Morocco, which no longer supplies the U.S., and China have also been high producers of the fertilizer as well.
“Some say that our minable rock phosphate resources are limited, and that could lead to more discoveries, but current supplies are limited,” Bly said. “It changes so quickly, that you say one thing and in a week or two it’s totally changed.”
The more worrying effect of the fertilizer shortage is something that Bly advocates daily through his partnership with the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition. In South Dakota, he said, soil nutrient profiles are falling off the map, especially for things like potassium.
“Now we see soils that are needing considerable amounts of potassium,” he said. “We’re still taking minerals from the soil, it’s just the process that happens. Economically it’s not beneficial to replace all the nutrients that we take.”
Nutrients are a finite material in the soil, and as they began to “dry up” the average U.S. producer is, in a sense, “mining the soil” Bly said.
“Yes, our soils are losing total nutrient supply. It’s reduced. If things continue to go the same way, if we continue to use the same practices, we’ve got several hundred years of mineral supply in the soil yet, but there could be an end,” he said. “We need to build soils more than just using them as a good place to grow crops.”
Bly said he hopes discussion on short fertilizer supplies helps open up education opportunities on the benefits of soil health and environmental changes that need to happen.
“If we do that then we can have very civil discussions to make decisions. We don’t want to be in a place where we are forced to do something,” he said.
So what now?
While supply has been returning there is a real concern that fertilizer prices may not return to pre-pandemic levels. Orders for 2022 have exceeded orders for 2021, according to the Agricultural Marketing Service.
Burke, who was working with producers on fungicide options, said typically these supply issues only affect the retailer. The supply chain flexed enough to handle the issues. This time, it affected everyone due to a core philosophy in the agricultural industry.
“The grower has been trained that the longer they wait to make the decision, the better he may have from a price perspective,” he said.
He said producers need to shift their mindset away from finding the best price and go toward planning earlier. As supply continues to be a question mark, Burke said producers are now playing a risk assessment game with the supply chain rather than a price assessment game. Waiting for the best price could simply mean not receiving supply on time in 2022.
Another unexpected part of the supply issue comes from high commodity prices. In a typical high-price year, as corn prices rise so too does fungicide and fertilizer demand, as there is more money to spend on inputs. In a year where supply was already low from a global pandemic, the demand shift did not help matters.
“There is an interrelated and interdependency that helped self-perpetuate the things together,” Burke said.
Regardless of current supplies, he encourages farmers to plan for the next season today.
“Build out the plan for seeds, fertility and crop production with your retailer,” he said.
