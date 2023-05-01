Scoular’s latest investment in south-central Idaho — a $20 million expansion of its feed blending facility in Jerome — will serve the growing and changing needs of dairy and beef producers.

The company announced that it is aiming toward a spring 2024 completion.

The company’s existing facility in Jerome provides custom feed blends for dairy and beef customers, and the expansion onto that facility will add two key capabilities: A steamflaking process, which processes corn into flakes and makes the feed more digestible for cattle, and the addition of a pellet mill to make feed pellets. Pellets are easy to transfer, handle and proportion for optimal nutrition. Feed pellets typically are used for feeding calves and beef cattle, the company said.

“Agriculture drives the Magic Valley’s economy, and Scoular has made it a priority to support the industry through innovation, state-of-the-art facilities and programs that support local producers,” said Andy Hohwieler, a Scoular regional manager based in Twin Falls. “With our latest investment, we look forward to creating new feed products that create solutions for end-users.”

Scoular, based in Nebraska, is a $9.7 billion global agribusiness. It recently built a facility in Jerome that manufactures a one-of-a-kind sustainable barley protein concentrate for pet food and aquafeed. Last year, the company launched a program in Idaho, called Barley MVP, to expand barley as a sustainable rotation crop.

“These initiatives in the Magic Valley are important to Scoular as we seek to grow our company, help farmers to prosper and bolster rural communities where we operate,” said Hohwieler. “Partnering with Idaho growers is essential to our operation.”

Scoular is an employee-owned agribusiness started in 1892.

It buys, sells, stores, handles and processes grain and ingredients, and employs 1,400 people in more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia.

Scoular, headquartered in Omaha, ranks 48th on the Forbes list of America’s largest private companies.