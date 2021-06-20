Retired but not slowing down: Brian Olmstead retires from Twin Falls Canal Co. and joins the Idaho Water Resource Board

And then there’s the work that goes into operating and maintaining the system, which contains several inline hydropower plants overseen by plant engineer Louis Zamora.

More recent projects include the 2013 expansion of Kinyon Pond, a reservoir south of Castleford. The pond is a natural depression at the end of the High Line Canal at Deep Creek that covers 35 acres and holds more than 200 acre-feet.

In 2019, the canal company took on the first part of a project to line the “leakiest” stretch of the High Line Canal with durable black plastic. The $450,000 joint project with the Bureau of Reclamation lined a three-quarter-mile section of a three-mile stretch of canal near Hansen. Olmstead said the liner saves roughly 8,000 acre-feet per year and pays for itself every season.

The company plans to line more of the three-mile stretch in the future, Olmstead said.

Looking to the future

As urban growth in Twin falls County began to encroach upon farmland, the necessity to raise awareness of the canal system and the Perrine Coulee — which winds through the county seat — increased.