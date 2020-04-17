Restaurant closures tank spud demand: Some farmers have had to begin dumping potatoes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

OAKLEY — The people kept coming all day long. When someone got to the field, they backed their vehicle to the pile and began clambering up the half-million-pound mountain of potatoes. A little girl stood at the top of the hill, filling her bucket with spuds.

Most people who came to the potato pile this week had their faces covered in masks for the coronavirus and sunglasses for the whipping winds and dust. They shoveled potatoes into sacks and bins and truck beds. Then they drove home, bringing food to their friends and families.

For Oakley potato farmer Ryan Cranney, it felt good to donate food in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said people took away most of the 500,000-pound pile in just a few days this week.

"I know that people are suffering all over southern Idaho, economically," Cranney said. "I wanted a way that we could at least give something."

Cranney was able to donate potatoes because he and some other Magic Valley farmers have had to start dumping them on the ground or using them for cattle feed. They have nowhere to sell their spuds.