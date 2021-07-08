Reclamation releasing additional water down Snake River for salmon

The additional water could help cool down the river system as the Snake River is running a few degrees cooler than the Salmon River, which could help the fish, Ebel said.

Low water levels and warm air temperatures have heated up the water in the Salmon River to temperatures not usually seen this early in the year. The water in the river at the point where it meets the Snake River is 75 degrees. At this time last year it was 64 degrees, which is a lot friendlier for fish.

"The hotter temperatures are not good for the salmon," Ebel said.

The bureau has released water down the Snake River to help migrating salmon since 1991. This process has changed over the years and currently takes place in accordance with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's 2008 biological opinion.

Under this opinion, the bureau aims to release 487,000 acre-feet annually sometime in early summer. But given the levels of drought the Pacific Northwest is facing, Fenolio said the agency is lowering its target to 427,000 acre-feet this year. This additional release is needed for the bureau to reach that number.