BUHL — Ownership of a major Magic Valley agriculture company is changing hands.
Rangen is now part of Wilbur-Ellis Nutrition, a Washington-based company that specializes in livestock nutrition, pet foods and aquaculture.
Founded in the Magic Valley in 1925, Rangen primarily makes fish and animal feed. The company is one of the largest trout, salmon and shrimp feed producers in the U.S. Rangen’s 80 full-time employees will now work for Wilbur-Ellis.
“With our combined strengths, we will achieve our vision of being the innovative leader in the marketing and distribution of animal nutrients,” Wilbur-Ellis Nutrition Division President Andrew Loder said.
Five years ago, Rangen ran into water rights issues with the Idaho Department of Water Resources. In 2017, the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators Inc. bought Rangen in order to prevent future curtailment of consumptive water deliveries for numerous cities and groundwater districts.
I wonder how Thorleif would have felt about Chrissy selling off the family business.
