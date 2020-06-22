Producers navigate evolving process as they apply for COVID-19 relief

Furthermore, Little said specialty crops, such as potatoes, don’t qualify for price drops between Jan. 15 and April 15, a period during which spuds lost about half of their value.

Dayley confirmed data has been submitted by producers of barley and potatoes requesting program changes, and the Idaho Potato Commission is in the process of preparing additional information to submit to FSA.

Little said there will be no “solidarity” in the program until all of the changes are made.

“I’ve got my rough draft of what I think it should be, but I’ve been holding off to see if the changes affect the way I put my application in,” Little said.

Typically, Little said farmers with questions about an important, new program visit their local FSA office and work through the forms in person with a staff member. Offices are now closed to the public due to COVID-19.

“It leaves the producer more on his own,” Little said. “You can read the information and interpret it, but then maybe the individual producer’s interpretation might be different than FSA’s interpretation.”

Dayley said staff members are available for phone consultations and may even meet with producers outside of the office setting.