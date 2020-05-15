Plenty of cattle, not enough beef: Pandemic turns Magic Valley meat industry upside down

Billington also noted that his business is seeing approximately a 30% decrease in the number of cattle coming to auction. That’s a reduction of 300 to 500 animals coming to the Twin Falls Livestock Commission every week, and it’s causing Billington’s business some financial pain — although he’s confident that his business will be OK.

Wyatt Prescott is a rancher in Fairfield. He said he has a backup of cattle ready to be harvested. Ranchers are dealing with a lot of uncertainty right now, and the amount of financial hardship will be determined by how long low beef prices last.

“If we can keep the supply chain moving, I’m optimistic that we will be OK,” Prescott said. “I’m not saying it’ll be great.”

Dawn Anderson, a Gooding rancher, raises breeding cattle, so her market is determined by how much someone is willing to pay to improve the genetics of their herd. She said that her business has felt the impacts of COVID-19, too. The spring is normally the busy season for ranchers in the genetics business, but she said her customers aren’t spending as much on genetics right now.

The big question for ranchers is whether or not beef prices will improve come fall. There’s a chance that while beef producers are doing alright today, it could just be their pain is delayed a few months.