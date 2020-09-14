Please don't rescue the guard dogs: Some sheep ranchers reporting their dogs are being dropped off at animal shelters

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IDAHO FALLS — Chalk this up as another weird side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more and more people heading into the backcountry this summer to play because other forms of entertainment have been cutoff, outdoor newbies have been “rescuing” livestock guard dogs and dropping them off at animal shelters.

Stock owners in central and southern Idaho have dealt with the problem.

“I realize that everybody has their own best intentions, but you shouldn’t be taking a guard dog out of its environment, bringing it home, causing undue stress, and exposing it to unnecessary domestication,” says Cory Peavey, a Blaine County sheep rancher, who has had his dogs hauled away to an animal shelter by mistake.

Peavey said the large, semi-wild dogs are important to protecting sheep from predators such as coyotes, mountain lions, bears and wolves.

“Out of respect for the dog and the rancher, it’s better to leave them where they are,” Peavey said, who was quoted in an Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission news release. “Even if they might look lost, they know the way.”

Eastern Idaho sheep rancher Jeff Siddoway says he has about 24 guard dogs in his operation helping to protect 8,000 ewes and 9,000 lambs.