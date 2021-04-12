Planning and Zoning Commission tables potato cellars permit

“This body, all those people, and the county commissioners agreed to something a few years ago,” commission Chairman Jay Barlogi said. “If (Eagle Eye Produce) did it the way they were supposed to do it, well there’s no harm, no foul moving forward. And if they didn’t, we need to get them into compliance before we move forward.”

Tye Giles, Eagle Eye Produce’s representative at the meeting, acknowledged the concerns about the fans’ locations in his presentation to the commissioners. He said the general contractor the company hired to build the cellars interpreted the conditional use permit as requiring the fans — which are used to control the climate in the cellars — to be placed in such a way that they direct airflow to the west.

“All I had to go off of was how it was written after the dust settled,” Giles said. “And that’s how we interpreted it.”

The fans being placed on the east side of the cellars has caused problems for Nate Steen, who lives in a home on a lot adjacent to Eagle Eye Produce’s property.

Steen told the commissioners that he and his wife’s families both farm, so they understand what it means to live in an area surrounded by agriculture production. Nonetheless, on the days when the fans run — which is not all the time — it is impossible to hear himself think.