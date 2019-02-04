BURLEY — Joel Packham, an extension educator from the University of Idaho, will speak at the fifth annual Soil Health Workshop on Wednesday in Burley.
Pesticide credits will be available to those attending specific segments of the workshop which includes speakers addressing soil health and cover crops. The workshop is free of charge and includes lunch.
Packham works from the Burley office and has been in extension work since 1991 where his major emphasis is farm and ranch financial management. He has a master’s degree in beef reproduction and farm financial management. For the past six years, Packham has explored the value of cover crops and has been involved with several cover crop projects, with expertise in grazing and cattle management.
For more information or to RSVP, call 208-572-3369.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.