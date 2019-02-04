Try 1 month for 99¢
BURLEY — Joel Packham, an extension educator from the University of Idaho, will speak at the fifth annual Soil Health Workshop on Wednesday in Burley.

Pesticide credits will be available to those attending specific segments of the workshop which includes speakers addressing soil health and cover crops. The workshop is free of charge and includes lunch.

Packham works from the Burley office and has been in extension work since 1991 where his major emphasis is farm and ranch financial management. He has a master’s degree in beef reproduction and farm financial management. For the past six years, Packham has explored the value of cover crops and has been involved with several cover crop projects, with expertise in grazing and cattle management.

For more information or to RSVP, call 208-572-3369.

