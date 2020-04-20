Pandemic shutdown hammering Washington potato, dairy industries

All of the 3 billion pounds of potatoes currently in storage came from last year's crop. Several farmers already had planted a new crop in the Tri-Cities area, and others were preparing to do so near Moses Lake.

Voigt said it costs about $2,500 per acre to till, fertilize and spray for disease just to prepare for planting.

"The processors came back to the growers a week and a half ago and said, 'Stop planting. We can't commit to buying potatoes if we don't have a home for them.' There really is no other crops they can grow that will recover that type of loss," Voigt said. "We hope the USDA will step up and help them cover those losses."

Potato sales recently got a boost in grocery stores as unemployed workers remained at home and had more time to cook from scratch using raw spuds. However, even that demand has fallen away as panic buying slows, Voigt said.

As a result, the wholesale price for a 50-pound carton of potatoes has dropped from $42 just 12 days ago to $26 Friday, Voigt said. "That's dropping below the cost of production now."

Industry leaders are looking for places to take the potatoes they can't sell.