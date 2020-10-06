Pandemic could be helping Magic Valley farmers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During part of this summer, milk prices were in the $24-per-hundredweight range, historically high. Fast food restaurants have been booming, too, which caused processors to scramble for spuds to meet demand.

Not all crops have done as well. Wheat, hay and corn prices still aren’t very good, Eborn said. Cattle and calf prices also haven’t been great.

The biggest contributor to the 23% rise in net farm income is government payments. Payments through the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) have made a huge, positive, impact on many farmers’ income. CFAP — a $14-billion second round of the program was announced a couple of weeks ago — helped farmers offset many pandemic-caused losses by paying out billions of dollars.

Direct government ag payments are projected to hit $37 billion this year according to the USDA. That’s 66% more than last year. While net farm income is projected to be up 23%, cash receipts for commodities are expected to fall 3.3%. Nationwide, federal payments have likely made up most of that difference. Idaho farmers receive much less federal assistance than many other states, Eborn noted.

Those payments probably kept many farms from going out of business, but the high prices alone would have helped a lot of Idaho producers, Eborn said.