Pandemic could be helping Magic Valley farmers

TWIN FALLS — The pandemic might end up helping Idaho farmers this year.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, net farm income is projected to be up 23% throughout the country compared to 2019. Farmers are forecast to earn an additional $19 billion compared to the year before.
That outcome wouldn’t have been easy to predict back in April when some Magic Valley dairymen had to dump their unsold milk and potato farmers who couldn’t find buyers donated thousands of pounds of spuds.
There are a few reasons 2020 will probably be such a good year for many producers, and they’re pretty much all linked to the pandemic.
University of Idaho Agriculture Economist Ben Eborn said that chemical and fertilizer prices didn’t rise as much this year as they would have, keeping expenses a bit lower. Feed prices didn’t go up as much either, he said.
Prices for many crops and commodities — especially the ones most important to Idaho — have been good. Early in the pandemic many commodities saw their values plummet dramatically, but prices didn’t stay at the bottom long.
“They (the prices) didn’t just come back slowly,” Eborn said. “They skyrocketed back up from the bottom and they blew past where they were before the coronavirus for most of them.”
During part of this summer, milk prices were in the $24-per-hundredweight range, historically high. Fast food restaurants have been booming, too, which caused processors to scramble for spuds to meet demand.
Not all crops have done as well. Wheat, hay and corn prices still aren’t very good, Eborn said. Cattle and calf prices also haven’t been great.
The biggest contributor to the 23% rise in net farm income is government payments. Payments through the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) have made a huge, positive, impact on many farmers’ income. CFAP — a $14-billion second round of the program was announced a couple of weeks ago — helped farmers offset many pandemic-caused losses by paying out billions of dollars.
Direct government ag payments are projected to hit $37 billion this year according to the USDA. That’s 66% more than last year. While net farm income is projected to be up 23%, cash receipts for commodities are expected to fall 3.3%. Nationwide, federal payments have likely made up most of that difference. Idaho farmers receive much less federal assistance than many other states, Eborn noted.
Those payments probably kept many farms from going out of business, but the high prices alone would have helped a lot of Idaho producers, Eborn said.
“Even without the government payments Idaho would have had a really good year,” he said. “Maybe not a record-breaking income year, but it’d be one of the top five (best years ever).”
It’s possible that the year of good prices could have some negative repercussions. For instance, overproduction is a significant problem for dairy and spuds. When you have too many people selling too much of the same product, prices tend to go down. And farmers don’t tend to produce less when times are good.
“When prices are low, they’re never going to turn around until we cut production,” Eborn said. “Farmers never cut production until they feel pain, financial pain. By getting a big government check, it decreases the pain that you feel. We’ll ramp up production because of the cushion we felt from the government program payments.”
