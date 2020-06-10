P&Z recommends Twin Falls annex 136 acres across from Chobani

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended Tuesday that the city annex 136 acres of land along Hankins Road, due north of Chobani. The property, which is currently agricultural, is directly adjacent to the city’s eastern edge.

This was the first step in what will likely be a multi-part, multi-year process that could culminate in the ag land being converted to a housing subdivision according to Dave Thibault of EHM Engineers, who spoke on behalf of the property owners at Tuesday’s meeting. It could take between four and seven years to develop the land.

Thibault noted that the property will have greater value for its owners if it is part of the city, as opposed to the county.

There are housing divisions directly west and north of the 136 acres of farmland.

Planning and Zoning commissioners noted that members of the public will have the opportunity to comment on any future development proposals should they arise. At the same time, they said Planning and Zoning does not have the power to approve or reject a request for annexation, the commission can merely make a recommendation to City Council. Only City Council has the power to add new land to the city.