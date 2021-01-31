 Skip to main content
Online Class Seeks to Build Southern Idaho Farm and Ranch Women’s Business Skills
University of Idaho grain tour

Juliet Marshall, University of Idaho Extension cereal pathologist, discusses yield and disease resistance of various winter wheat varieties with industry representatives during a tour of variety plots in Minidoka County.

 Mychel Matthews

TWIN FALLS — University of Idaho Extension will offer Southern Idaho Annie’s Project, a six-week, online course, to help Southern Idaho farm and ranch women to become better business owners and partners beginning Feb. 9.

The course will consist of six, three-hour Zoom sessions to help farm and ranch women by connecting through networks and by managing and organizing critical information. The schedule also will include at least one in-person networking event or farm walk. Registration is $60 and will close Feb. 8.

The online sessions will run from 6-9 p.m. MST on consecutive Tuesdays until March 16. The all-woman course focuses on problem solving and decision-making skills to address production, legal, market, human and financial risks in agriculture.

Topics include record keeping, business planning, marketing, farm succession planning, retirement planning, insurance programs, and best places to find resources.

Registration is available online at http://bit.ly/2021SIdahoAnnies. More information is available from Ashlee Westerhold, ashleew@uidaho.edu, or Karie Boone, kboone@uidaho.edu.

