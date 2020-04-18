One major Magic Valley crop is benefiting from the pandemic

Jill Davidson is a manager at Davidson and Company in Eden. Her business also moves a lot of barley, and she said so far the grain is relatively insulated. The price hasn't fallen too much.

Wheat is impacted by the pandemic as well. Restaurants account for a lot of wheat demand, Idaho Wheat Commission Executive Director Blaine Jacobson said. Idaho is generally sixth in the U.S. in total wheat production.

Compared with potatoes, wheat stores well. People have been buying lots of pasta in supermarkets — when there’s been pasta available on shelves — and it takes a long time for wheat to go bad. Unlike with dairy and spuds, it’s improbable anyone will have to dump wheat. Growers can store their wheat for years.

It’s also possible that some farmers who had planned on growing potatoes or corn could turn to spring wheat instead, Jacobson noted.

On top of that, a lot of people are turning to baking while they’re stuck at home. Many have been buying lots of flour — at times stores have been sold out — which is good for wheat producers.

“I think there’s a whole generation of people out there that are rediscovering the pleasure of baking products at home,” Jacobson said. “Wheat will benefit from that.”