Not going swimmingly: Aquaculture (mostly) recovering slower than rest of Magic Valley ag

“If we can’t sell these fish, where do we get the funds to feed and grow the fish we want to harvest next year?” Lemmon said.

The sturgeon side of Blind Canyon Aquaranch’s business is faring better than the trout side now. Sturgeon sales are down too, they’re just down less.

“I’m just hoping we’re at the low,” Lemmon said. “I don’t think it can get any worse.”

Most of the Magic Valley’s farmed fish end up in restaurants. But there are producers like Ray whose profits aren’t so dependent on sit-down dining.

All of the fish farmers the Times-News talked to that aren’t mostly dependent on restaurant sales said their businesses are either OK or getting by. People with more diversified businesses or niche markets have fared best.

“I’d be out of business already if I was solely tied to restaurant business,” Spring Water Farms owner Dirk Bogaard said. “There are people that did not sell fish all summer.”

First Ascent Fish Farms owner Don Campbell, who sells his tilapia to markets in Seattle, said about 40% of his fish end used to end up in restaurants. Restaurant closures severely hurt his business for a while last spring and summer.