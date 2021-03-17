Not digging it: Kimberly demo farm will test enviro-friendly ag techniques

KIMBERLY — These 30 acres of dull brown farmland could help Magic Valley agriculture become environmentally greener.

This ground just a few miles northwest of downtown Kimberly will soon be a regenerative agriculture demonstration farm. The Nature Conservancy and farmer Todd Ballard are teaming up to test no-till farming, cover crops, relay cropping and other agricultural methods that are easier on the land.

“It’s kind of like a living classroom for agriculture,” The Nature Conservancy Ag Strategy Manager Brad Johnson said.

Johnson said he hopes testing and fine-tuning regenerative ag practices in the Magic Valley will show south-central Idaho farmers they can reduce soil erosion and help the environment without losing money.

Ballard will plant no-till barley on the farm this month or the next and dry edible beans in May. The Nature Conservancy will be giving the farm community tours and offering workshops probably as soon as this summer.

All about the soil

When you think of farming, you might think of a big green tractor dragging a big plow, tearing up long rows of earth.