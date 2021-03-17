Not digging it: Kimberly demo farm will test enviro-friendly ag techniques

KIMBERLY — These 30 acres of dull brown farmland could help Magic Valley agriculture become environmentally greener.
This ground just a few miles northwest of downtown Kimberly will soon be a regenerative agriculture demonstration farm. The Nature Conservancy and farmer Todd Ballard are teaming up to test no-till farming, cover crops, relay cropping and other agricultural methods that are easier on the land.
“It’s kind of like a living classroom for agriculture,” The Nature Conservancy Ag Strategy Manager Brad Johnson said.
Johnson said he hopes testing and fine-tuning regenerative ag practices in the Magic Valley will show south-central Idaho farmers they can reduce soil erosion and help the environment without losing money.
Ballard will plant no-till barley on the farm this month or the next and dry edible beans in May. The Nature Conservancy will be giving the farm community tours and offering workshops probably as soon as this summer.
All about the soil
When you think of farming, you might think of a big green tractor dragging a big plow, tearing up long rows of earth.
Minus the modern tech, that’s effectively how farming’s been done for thousands of years. Tilling works and there are a lot of reasons to do it before planting. But there are costs to disturbing the soil again and again and again without letting it rest.
Frequent tilling makes the soil more susceptible to erosion — you get more runoff because you’re fracturing the ground and removing the protective cover of crop stubble from the surface.
Tilled land requires more water to irrigate, too. Plus frequently disturbing the land reduces nutrients in the soil and you have to use more fertilizer when you’re tilling.
A no-till farmer plants her crop without disturbing the soil. Instead of ploughing under the remains of last year’s harvest, she leaves the crop residue on the ground. Then she uses a no-till planter that inserts seeds without exposing much soil.
No-till, cover crops and other soil-friendly techniques aren’t especially new, but they haven’t always been readily adopted in the Magic Valley.
There are some practical reasons for that. Some of our main crops, such as potatoes and sugar beets, can’t be harvested without disturbing the ground. You can’t really do no-till potato farming.
But even outside of sugar beets and spuds, farmers have often been skeptical of adopting regenerative ag practices.
“No till is hard,” Johnson said. “It takes a whole different managing style, a whole new mindset.”
Environmental benefits
Soil erosion can ruin a farmer’s livelihood — back in the 1930s the Dust Bowl had devastating consequences for tens of thousands of American families.
There are environmental reasons to care about erosion as well.
“Agriculture is a big part of mitigating climate change,” Johnson said. “We can start sequestering carbon in the soil, clean up our rivers, reduce our water use.”
Soil and fertilizer that run off of Magic Valley farms can make their way into the Snake River, degrading the water quality. Helping the soil resist erosion, and showing farmers how to use less water and fertilizer, has positive environmental ripple effects downstream.
Regenerative agriculture techniques can be financially beneficial too, Johnson said.
There are up-front costs for farmers who want to switch to no-till methods — you need some different equipment, for instance. At the same time, there are potential savings.
Johnson explained that a typical farmer might do four or five tillage passes for every one a no-till farmer does. Tilling is expensive.
“That’s a ton of fuel savings and time and labor savings,” Johnson said.
Regenerative ag techniques reduce other input costs too. Over time, an untilled or rarely tilled field will develop a healthier microbial community in its soil. That allows farmers to cut back on their fertilizer use. Shifting away from synthetic fertilizers is good for the environment, but it also saves money.
Johnson said a big goal of this farm is to show Magic Valley producers how to conserve their soil without hurting their bottom lines. The 30-acre farm will be growing Magic Valley crops, on Magic Valley land. Johnson wants to show that these methods will work right here.
“If we can do this here, we can teach that management style and mindset,” he said. “We’ve got to keep this in a common Magic Valley crop rotation. Otherwise people just look at it as, ‘They’re just radical and out there.’”