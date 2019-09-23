{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — The Minidoka Irrigation District will shut the northside canal delivery gates Oct. 15. All district water users need to finish watering prior to this date and remove personal property in the district’s rights-of-way as crews prepare for fall maintenance projects.

For more information, call 208-436-3188.

