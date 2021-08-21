No barley, no beer. And the barley crop is really struggling in 2021

Together, Idaho, Montana and North Dakota account for 79% of the U.S. barley supply, making the heat and drought conditions even more problematic, she said.

Rough weather happened multiple times this year. First, hot weather melted the snowpack early before growers needed irrigation. Water flowing down rivers was not able to be stored, Wilder said. Then there were instances of wind during planting that forced growers to replant crops.

Even though some of the barley survived, the plumpness or quality of the kernels was affected by the high heat, she said. Heat also means higher protein, which brewers don’t want.

The change in quality can be seen in the weight of each bushel. A heavier bushel indicates higher quality.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barley in the Magic Valley can reach 50 to 52 pounds per bushel, which are above the average of 48. This year Hollifield was seeing barley in the 42 to 46-pound range.

“If somebody said they had a great crop they are lying. We all at the coffee shop grumble about it,” Hollifield said.

Another indication of plant stress appeared in the barley screenings. Screenings are the small pieces that include debris or broken seeds.